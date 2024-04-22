Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $9.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Azul from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.26.

Azul Trading Down 0.3 %

AZUL opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40. Azul has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.85.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Azul will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Azul

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Azul by 151.3% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 146,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 88,286 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Azul during the third quarter valued at about $4,712,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Azul during the third quarter valued at about $4,999,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Azul during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Azul by 4.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

Further Reading

