Hovde Group Trims Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Target Price to $61.50

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Hovde Group from $87.50 to $61.50 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCBI. Stephens upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $58.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average is $59.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $66.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $79,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,900.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $79,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,900.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $111,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,599.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $518,100 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after buying an additional 927,419 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,159,000 after buying an additional 762,038 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,405,000 after purchasing an additional 722,250 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,106,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,515,000 after purchasing an additional 547,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $35,120,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.