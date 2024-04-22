The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LGL opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The LGL Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,403 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.