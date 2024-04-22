United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of United Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.53.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 45,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

