Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $116.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.92.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $97.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $58.12 and a 1 year high of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.61%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,566,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,247,000 after acquiring an additional 693,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,898,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 528,449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,823,000 after acquiring an additional 497,065 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,179,000 after acquiring an additional 480,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

