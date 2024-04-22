TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $45.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut TG Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $13.78 on Thursday. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 689.34 and a beta of 2.30.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $351,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 215,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606,679 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,187,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,917,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,139,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,627,000 after acquiring an additional 43,290 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

