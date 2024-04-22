Telsey Advisory Group Raises Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $275.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.65.

TSCO stock opened at $252.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.90. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $268.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $625,000. FCG Investment Co acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.0% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,406,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

