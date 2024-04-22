Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Artesian Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARTNA

Artesian Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Artesian Resources stock opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.18. Artesian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $24.55 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Artesian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

Institutional Trading of Artesian Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARTNA. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,771,000 after buying an additional 224,669 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 257,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 162,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after buying an additional 115,061 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 66,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,962,000 after purchasing an additional 58,055 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.