First Quantum Minerals (FM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.14) per share for the quarter.
First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.40). The firm had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.58 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%.
First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance
First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$15.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$13.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.01. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$9.31 and a 12 month high of C$39.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
First Quantum Minerals Company Profile
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
