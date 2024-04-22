First Quantum Minerals (FM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.14) per share for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.40). The firm had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.58 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$15.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$13.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.01. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$9.31 and a 12 month high of C$39.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a C$16.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.02.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

