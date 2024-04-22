StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ObsEva Trading Down 15.5 %

OBSV opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.94 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $2.14.

Get ObsEva alerts:

Institutional Trading of ObsEva

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ObsEva by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,577,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 126,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.