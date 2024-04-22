Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Gaia Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.29 million, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Gaia has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.71 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 6.57%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gaia
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.