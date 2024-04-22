Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gaia Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.29 million, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Gaia has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.71 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 6.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gaia

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 48.4% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,097,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 12.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaia in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

