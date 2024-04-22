Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AGRX

Agile Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $0.38 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.