Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Zovio Trading Down 22.7 %
Shares of NYSE:ZVO opened at $0.09 on Friday. Zovio has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36.
About Zovio
