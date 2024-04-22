TD Cowen Cuts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $520.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $580.00 to $520.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $561.29.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $413.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $511.83 and its 200 day moving average is $468.64.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.