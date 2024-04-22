Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Vigil Neuroscience stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $11.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.77.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 19,205 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the 4th quarter worth $1,809,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 41,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

