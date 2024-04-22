Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of AUB opened at $33.22 on Monday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $37.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donald R. Kimble purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.13 per share, with a total value of $245,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,355.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic Union Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 15.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 533,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 49.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 21,347 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

See Also

