Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $394.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.73. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $316.43 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $101.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,732.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,354,013.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,250,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,732.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $5,203,249 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,947,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 922.2% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 19,173 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

