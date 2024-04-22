United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UAL. Evercore ISI raised United Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic cut United Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.53.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in United Airlines by 707.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 101.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

