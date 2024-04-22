National Bankshares Trims Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Target Price to C$2.40

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$2.00 price target on Calibre Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.00 price target on Calibre Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Calibre Mining currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.24.

Shares of CVE:CXB opened at C$0.58 on Friday. Calibre Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.30 and a 52-week high of C$0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

