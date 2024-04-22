Insider Buying: ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Insider Acquires £150.38 in Stock

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Jeffery bought 146 shares of ActiveOps stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £150.38 ($187.20).

Richard John Jeffery also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ActiveOps alerts:

On Friday, March 15th, Richard John Jeffery bought 146 shares of ActiveOps stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £148.92 ($185.39).

On Friday, February 16th, Richard John Jeffery bought 154 shares of ActiveOps stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of £149.38 ($185.96).

ActiveOps Price Performance

AOM stock opened at GBX 103 ($1.28) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £73.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5,025.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. ActiveOps Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 73 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 115 ($1.43). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 101.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.99.

About ActiveOps

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ActiveOps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ActiveOps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.