Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $334.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.42 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PEB opened at $14.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $16.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -4.12%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, insider Thomas Charles Fisher sold 11,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $178,708.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,493.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PEB. Bank of America downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

