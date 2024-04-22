Insider Buying: DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP) Insider Purchases £24,193.50 in Stock

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy Dibb purchased 241,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £24,193.50 ($30,117.64).

DP Poland Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DPP stock opened at GBX 10.65 ($0.13) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.04. DP Poland Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 13.50 ($0.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £75.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1,050.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.18.

About DP Poland

DP Poland Plc develops, operates, and sub-franchises Domino's Pizza stores in Poland. The company operates through two segments: Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It operates pizza delivery and dine-in restaurants. DP Poland Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

