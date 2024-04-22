Philip Morris International (PM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International has set its FY24 guidance at $6.43 to $6.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 6.320-6.440 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Philip Morris International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $93.77 on Monday. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.20 and its 200 day moving average is $92.05.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.59%.

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

