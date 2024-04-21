MCF Advisors LLC Sells 4,507 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 38,372,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,236,664. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

