MCF Advisors LLC Sells 337 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.94. 1,043,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,445. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.29. The company has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.81.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

