Ardevora Asset Management LLP Decreases Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,111 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Paylocity worth $11,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $82,172,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at about $90,181,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,063,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 1,749.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 187,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,467,000 after purchasing an additional 177,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCTY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paylocity from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.13.

PCTY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,079. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.40 and a fifty-two week high of $230.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.19.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $326.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.34 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.96%. Research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total transaction of $302,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $4,299,716.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,383,899.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,356,359. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

