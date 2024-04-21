Ardevora Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,673 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $400.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,741. The firm has a market cap of $111.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $385.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

