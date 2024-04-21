Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 5,193 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $55.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $555.04. 16,449,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,287. The business’s 50 day moving average is $605.65 and its 200-day moving average is $514.02. The company has a market capitalization of $240.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.62 and a 1-year high of $639.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.