Ardevora Asset Management LLP Reduces Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,725 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $10,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,221,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 533,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,965,007.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 475,414 shares of company stock valued at $75,187,257 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

Airbnb Trading Down 3.2 %

Airbnb stock traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,904,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,317. The firm has a market cap of $100.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.43.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

