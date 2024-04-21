DigiByte Price Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $223.13 million and approximately $7.54 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,869.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.80 or 0.00775095 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00129645 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008891 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00042361 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.79 or 0.00184667 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00051069 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.62 or 0.00107316 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,963,075,657 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
