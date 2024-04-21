G999 Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, G999 has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $2.02 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00057107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00023069 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00009891 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00013427 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001094 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

