MCF Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,009,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of MicroVision worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MVIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MicroVision by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,518,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,495,000 after buying an additional 1,240,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MicroVision by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,003,000 after buying an additional 159,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MicroVision by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,906,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after buying an additional 953,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MicroVision by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after buying an additional 332,184 shares in the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of MicroVision in a report on Friday, March 1st.

MicroVision Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:MVIS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,541,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,281. MicroVision, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 84.29% and a negative net margin of 1,141.23%. On average, research analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroVision Company Profile

(Free Report)

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

See Also

