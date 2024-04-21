iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,921,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541,360 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $90,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Peavine Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,142,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30,577.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,307,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280,653 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,451.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,386,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,164 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,306,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.21. 10,929,759 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

