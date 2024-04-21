MCF Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $8.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $414.65. The stock had a trading volume of 75,230,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,307,272. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $309.89 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $437.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

