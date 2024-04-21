MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 26,680 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1,234.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,680 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 129,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE STWD traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,933. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 179.44%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.