Terra Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. Terra has a total market capitalization of $471.61 million and approximately $32.26 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000887 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000640 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000650 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.
About Terra
Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 718,721,602 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling Terra
