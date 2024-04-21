Terra Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. Terra has a total market capitalization of $471.61 million and approximately $32.26 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000887 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000650 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 718,721,602 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

