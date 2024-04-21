MCF Advisors LLC Has $991,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.69. 334,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,080. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.38.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

