iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.39. The stock had a trading volume of 655,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,912. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.83. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.