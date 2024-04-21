MCF Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.31. 3,724,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,420. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.02 and its 200-day moving average is $76.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

