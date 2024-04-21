MCF Advisors LLC Has $734,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,918 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP traded up $13.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,573,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.06 and a 200 day moving average of $188.65. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $231.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.62.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

