MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 104 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $10,402,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $247,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $753,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.71. 2,760,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,261. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.40 and its 200 day moving average is $135.45. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

