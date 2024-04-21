MCF Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 235.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CATH traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.01. 77,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,996. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $63.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.02. The stock has a market cap of $790.93 million, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.