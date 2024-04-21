MCF Advisors LLC Sells 108 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $2,214,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,472,083.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $2,214,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,472,083.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $2,853,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,974,819 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $403.35. The stock had a trading volume of 285,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $454.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.69, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.07.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TYL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.46.

Get Our Latest Report on TYL

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.