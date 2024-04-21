MCF Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

MCF Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW remained flat at $34.20 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,774,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,626. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.32. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

