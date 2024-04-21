MCF Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $19.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $726.31. 3,505,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,924. The company has a market cap of $690.11 billion, a PE ratio of 125.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $369.76 and a one year high of $800.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $763.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $660.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total transaction of $34,854,422.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,488,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

