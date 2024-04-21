TerraClassicUSD Price Up 10.9% Over Last Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $176.03 million and $18.94 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00057164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00023258 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00009934 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00013461 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001094 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,962,144,795 coins and its circulating supply is 8,950,307,237 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

