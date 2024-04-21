Cardano (ADA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.79 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $17.79 billion and approximately $354.60 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,148.15 or 0.04848777 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00057164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00023258 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00009934 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00013461 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,812,929,523 coins and its circulating supply is 35,624,617,237 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

