Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits Market Cap of $4.03 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $4.03 billion and approximately $156.63 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $27.45 or 0.00042280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,926.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.52 or 0.00773976 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.16 or 0.00129631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.64 or 0.00182731 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00050496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00107370 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,670,205 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.