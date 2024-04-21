iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.0% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.14. 42,666,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,588,852. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.80 and its 200 day moving average is $190.95. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

