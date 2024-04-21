Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 840 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.96. 2,495,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,925. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.79. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $111.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

